Sophie Ecclestone takes two wickets on England debut as Ellyse Perry's 70* leaves Ashes Test finely balanced

Eighteen-year-old Sophie Ecclestone marked her Test debut with two wickets, but a patient half-century from Ellyse Perry helped Australia women close in on England's first-innings total on day two at the North Sydney Oval.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone removed Beth Mooney and Alex Blackwell to reduce the hosts to 61 for three in the inaugural day-night Ashes Test, but a 73-run stand between Perry, who made an unbeaten 70, and captain Rachel Haynes (33), helped them reach the close on 177 for five.

That left them 103 runs behind England, who were earlier dismissed for 280 after resuming on 235 for seven.

Australia lead the multi-format points-based series 4-2 and will retain the Ashes if they win in Sydney.

A strong start from the home side was ended by Laura Marsh, who had Nicole Bolton caught by Anya Shrubsole for 24.

READ MORE: Hamilton discusses F1 retirement plans

READ MORE: Fury erupts at Joshua as row escalates

READ MORE: Do owners care about their football clubs?

Ecclestone then took centre stage, claiming her first victim with plenty of good fortune when Mooney (27) went after a short ball but succeeded only in thumping it straight to Nat Sciver at midwicket.

Ellyse Perry steadied the ship for AustraliaCredit: Getty Images More