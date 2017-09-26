Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledges his side must stop their swashbuckling style of play if they are to achieve success this season.

“It is good to have fantasy football but we need results,” Klopp said in a chaotic press conference in Moscow.

“In the right moments we need to do the right things. It is not about being spectacular.”

Liverpool dominated Sevilla in their opening Champions League match at Anfield and still somehow contrived to draw 2-2.

On Tuesday night we will get to witness whether Klopp is true to his word as his Liverpool side travel to Spartak Moscow for their second match.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) at the Otkrytiye Arena on Tuesday 26 September.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 2 will be broadcasting the game. Alternatively, return to this page for updates from our live blog.

It's a big game for...

Is Klopp ready to show faith in Karius for the long-term? (Getty)

Loris Karius. The German goalkeeper has been guaranteed a start by his manager, and with Simon Mignolet suffering another mixed game against Leicester at the weekend this could well be a chance for Karius to prove he deserves a longer run in the first team.

Player to watch…

Pasalic scored in Spartak's recent win over FC Tosno (Getty Images)

Mario Pasalic. The Croatian midfielder is one of the horde of youngsters sent out on loan by Chelsea. Signed from Hajduk Split in 2014, he has spent almost all of his time away from Stamford Bridge – taking in spells at Elche, Monaco and AC Milan. He signed a new four-year contract with the Blues this summer though and has nailed down a starting place at the heart of the Spartak midfield. Known more for his defensive capabilities but has still chipped in with a few goals already this season. A Premier League star of the future?

Form…

Spartak Moscow: DWDDW

Liverpool: WLDDL

Odds…

Spartak Moscow: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Liverpool: 4/7