Stepping out of Tyson Fury's shadow: Hughie ready to kick-start his legacy against Joseph Parker

Only 17 months have passed since Hughie Fury broke down in his dressing room, wiped tears from his eyes and told his trainer-father Peter that he no longer wanted to box. It was not the sort of reaction you might expect from a man who had just won his first professional title.

But things had reached breaking point for the undefeated then 21-year-old, who had been slowly but surely plotting a path toward the top table of heavyweights, where his cousin Tyson still sat.

A rare skin condition, acne conglobata, had been holding him back and it was only after that technical decision victory over Fred Kassi in April of last year that Hughie and his team discovered the true extent of what was happening inside his 6ft 6in body.

“That Kassi fight, that was a downtime in my life,” he said. “I thought me and boxing was over, I thought I couldn't achieve anything, I thought I couldn't beat anyone. In that fight, I couldn't even put my hands up.

“At the end of round one I said to my dad 'my legs are like lead and I can't get nothing off'. I had another ten rounds to go.

“Mentally just to keep in that fight was crazy. After the fight I was in tears, even though I won, it was heartbreaking. I thought everything I put my whole life into since I was a kid was going to be over. I told my dad I didn't want to do it anymore.”

But Peter, who masterminded his nephew Tyson's incredible victory over Wladimir Klitschko six months earlier, was not about to give up on his son. A trip to Harley Street revealed why a professional athlete like Fury might be on the verge of giving up.

“The specialist looked at my body and said I had a rare kind of acne that was basically poisoning my blood,” he said. “I had it since I was 14 and over the years it just got worse and worse.

“I had been in fights where I felt all dizzy and after was spewing my guts up. There was always wrong and the training camps were the worst time of my life, instead of progressing I was always going backwards. It was torture.

“My dad is an honest man and said 'you can't become world champion like that'. He was right because how am I supposed to beat great fighters if I can't spar two rounds?

“I look back on fights and I have blood squirting out of my back. Even if I went sparring, all my t-shirts would be covered with blood. It was a horrible thing to have.”

But while he thought dealing with acne conglobata was bad, what was to follow while treating the condition would be something altogether more desperate.

