Swansea City stand by manager Paul Clement despite rising fan dissatisfaction

Swansea City have no plans to move on from under-pressure coach Paul Clement and trust the Englishman to turn around their poor form, The Independent understands.

The Welsh side are 19th in the league with just eight points from 12 games, and fans turned on Clement during their defeat at Burnley this weekend - a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions.

American investors Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien ended a trip to Britain on Monday by assuring Clement and club officials that there were no plans to make a change despite the worrying slump in form.

Jack Cork came back to haunt his old side in Burnley's 2-0 win, a reminder of the apparent disconnect between Clement and the Liberty Stadium club's recruitment team, led by analytics supremo Daniel Altman.

Highly-rated midfielder Roque Mesa was bought for £11m last summer in a deal that pushed Cork out of the door but the Spaniard has yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League and hasn't featured at all since October's EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Fellow summer signings Luciano Narsingh and Wilfried Bony have also struggled for playing time and form this season, while Renato Sanches has failed to live up to his billing as one of Europe's top young talents so far during his time in south Wales.

But Clement will be handed a more important role in recruitment during January as the club attempt to kick-start their journey to safety.