Swansea City vs Manchester United: preview, prediction and TV channel for Carabao Cup match

What is it?

It's the League Cup! What more could you possibly want? Specifically, it's a fourth round meeting between Swansea City FC and the red-favouring team from Manchester known, of course, as Manchester United.

When is it?

Tonight, that is Tuesday 24 October 2017.

What time is kick-off?

It's 19.45 BST. Yes, we are still inside the BST zone.

What TV channel is it on?

Tune your set top box or mobile viewing device to Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports Main Event will be showing this too.

What is the team news?

Victor Lindelof's display for Manchester United against Huddersfield could cost him a starting place in Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Swansea.

Lindelof did not impress after coming on for the injured Phil Jones during Saturday's defeat and Jose Mourinho could choose to look at Axel Tuanzebe.

Other changes are likely for the last-16 match, with Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Daley Blind all under consideration.

Provisional Man Utd squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.

