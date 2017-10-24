Swansea City vs Manchester United: preview, prediction and TV channel for Carabao Cup match
What is it?
It's the League Cup! What more could you possibly want? Specifically, it's a fourth round meeting between Swansea City FC and the red-favouring team from Manchester known, of course, as Manchester United.
When is it?
Tonight, that is Tuesday 24 October 2017.
What time is kick-off?
It's 19.45 BST. Yes, we are still inside the BST zone.
What TV channel is it on?
Tune your set top box or mobile viewing device to Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports Main Event will be showing this too.
What is the team news?
Victor Lindelof's display for Manchester United against Huddersfield could cost him a starting place in Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Swansea.
Lindelof did not impress after coming on for the injured Phil Jones during Saturday's defeat and Jose Mourinho could choose to look at Axel Tuanzebe.
Other changes are likely for the last-16 match, with Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Matteo Darmian, Sergio Romero and Daley Blind all under consideration.
Provisional Man Utd squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.
Roque Mesa has started only three times since his £11million summer move from Las Palmas, but Swansea head coach Paul Clement confirmed that the midfielder will line up against United.
Renato Sanches (thigh) is unavailable after joining Wilfried Bony (hamstring) and Kyle Bartley on the casualty list, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to be rested.
Provisional Swansea squad: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Mesa, Ki, Clucas, Dyer, Ayew, Abraham, Mulder, Naughton, Fernandez, Britton, Carroll, Narsingh, Fulton, Routledge, McBurnie.
What are they saying?
Juan Mata wants Manchester United to show unity as they look to bounce back from their lacklustre defeat at Huddersfield.
United's first Premier League defeat of the season, a leaden-footed 2-1 reverse, saw manager Jose Mourinho tear into his side's "poor attitude" and lack of desire.
But Mata, who was hooked at half-time at the John Smith's Stadium, has called for the team to pull together and return to the methods which saw them secure 10 wins and two draws from their previous 12 matches.
In his blog on the club's website, the Spaniard wrote: "We knew this moment would arrive sooner or later, although that's something you never wish for, of course.
"Now, it's time to learn from mistakes and keep going, as we always do, showing that the team sticks together when things don't go so well, which is when we need it most.
"Since the European Super Cup defeat last summer, we've been performing really well against all kind of opponents. On Saturday, though, Huddersfield played their cards better than us and took all three points. All we can do now is congratulate them and move on. This is a not a sprint, but a marathon and there is still a long way to go.
"Let's not forget that, before that game, we had got a good win in Lisbon. We beat a very good side in Benfica, a team with plenty of Champions League experience."
"It's going to be a tough game," wrote Mata of the Swansea tie.
"But, we are the reigning champions and we will try our best to win and keep moving forward. There's another big game next weekend, this time against Tottenham.
"They're one of the most difficult teams to beat in the top-flight, and it's a key game for us to show all the virtues we have been talking about over the last two months."
What are the odds?
Swansea win:6/1
Man Utd win: 8/15
Draw (after 90 mins): 17/2
What's our prediction?
Swansea to make things difficult, but settle it late in extra time. Swansea 2 Manchester United 3