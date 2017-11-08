Ten outside shots for England's World Cup squad

Predictably, many of the players important to certain Premier League clubs' chances of success have been struck by injury right before some largely unnecessary international friendlies. What cruel fate!

Gareth Southgate only wanted to help his country play a 3-4-3 really well - why must the injury gods taunt him so?!

But if the worst happenned and all these players - Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and other talented friends - did pick up injuries before the World Cup, who could Southgate turn to?

Few of these are anywhere near an international first team at the moment, but Southgate clearly trusts young players and isn't averse to change.

Stranger things have happened. Like Theo Walcott travelling to the 2006 World Cup before he'd played a Premier League match. Here are 10 outside bets to make the final 23:

Tom Heaton can't get back in the Burnley first team since Nick Pope took his place. According to the expected goals model, Pope has saved 5.9 expected goals this season, putting him at the very top of the table for that particular statistic and making him a key reason Sean Dyche's side are riding so high in the Premier League. David De Gea, for example, is second best at this with 5.7 expected goal saves, with Lukasz Fabianski in third with 2.3.

Pope has kept five clean sheets in eight Premier League games, only conceding goals against Liverpool, West Ham and Man City, yet a confidence-shattered Joe Hart and out-of-form Jack Butland are considered first choice. For how much longer?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Credit: ACTION PLUS More

Liverpool teammate Joe Gomez has already been called up to Southgate's squad, and as a defender able to play at right-back or centre-back offers positional fluidity. Plus, he's done well in Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

Alexander-Arnold has been no less impressive at right wing-back and has the potential to match the talents of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in future seasons. If he can cut it in the Champions League, as his two superb performances against Maribor suggest he can, why not international level?

James Tarkowski (Burnley) Credit: PA More

Michael Keane had emerged as a £30million player by the end of last season in Burnley's defence and James Tarkowski doesn't look a million miles worse since taking his place. Burnley are level on points with Arsenal in the Premier League and it has everything to do with the structured, disciplined and well read defending of Tarkowski and defensive partner Ben Mee.

England managers are regularly guilty of failing to pick players based on form and although Southgate appears to be addressing this issue, due to Tarkowski's lack of England youth involvement, he will very probably also ignore the Burnley defender as a legitimate option.

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

One of the highest-rated young players in Europe according to the Football Manager scouting database, Cook has broken into the Bournemouth first team and is well known to Southgate from his time in the England youth setup.

A neat and tidy central midfielder, he offers the kind of composed passing that England are desperate for in central areas and has experience of winning things at international level - Cook was a key part of the World Cup winning Under-20s team in the summer.

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Quite why Chelsea sold a homegrown player with 97 youth caps instead of trying to integrate him into a first team short of central midfield options is confusing to say the least. That he's been one of the better players on the pitch in Watford's wins over Bournemouth and Southampton makes the decision even more baffling.

Chalobah is a holding midfielder Southgate often played in his Under-21s team. It is probably only a matter of time before he makes the full England squad.

Tom Davies (Everton) Credit: AFP More

A Premier League regular for Everton, Davies is great with the ball at his feet and can play in the centre of midfield - the area England are most deficient. The 19-year-old has only just broken into the England Under-21 team but that doesn't mean Southgate wouldn't consider it. His time will come but it probably isn't just yet.

Jack Cork (Burnley) Credit: AFP More

Has been drafted into Southgate's group for these friendlies and could seize his chance to impress. Cork may be 28 now but has improved vastly under Sean Dyche, providing a calm defensive shield for Burnley's solid defence.

Jake Livermore, who occupies a similar position, is in Southgate's squad and though the West Brom player has a greater range of passing, Cork's high work-rate and efficient style of midfield play could really help England function as a unit. The best individual players don't always make for the best team, as Burnley have shown this season.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) Credit: PA More

When the going gets tough, you need a set-piece specialist. David Beckham is... unavailable, and so Southgate should turn to his trusted Under-21s free-kick maestro, Southampton's Ward-Prowse. Admittedly, his career hasn't quite sky-rocketed like many suspected it might when he first broke into the first team and he hasn't yet found any sort of form this season that would suggest he deserves a Premier League starting place, let alone an England one.

Perhaps it's mismanagement? Southgate has experience of working with him and might know how best to get the most out of the 23-year-old, although quite where he'd be best in a 3-4-3 is unclear.

Demarai Gray (Leicester) Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Gray is hugely technically gifted, capable of creating something out of nothing and able to sprint past defenders and dribble around midfielders like it is second nature, yet is continually overlooked by Leicester managers - is there something Gray does in training we don't know about?

Yet to really cement a place in the Leicester first team, if he can do so by the end of the season - and Claude Puel has already started him twice - the spark he can provide is exactly the kind of thing England could do with in the closing stages of matches when the opposition have battened down the hatches. Also, he PLAYS ON THE LEFT!

Dominic Solanke (Liverpool) Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Another of the departed Chelsea youth, Solanke has actually managed to get a game for Liverpool despite supposedly being behind Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order. And sure, he hasn't scored, or gone close to scoring in most of those matches, but he offers far more in his all round game that he can be the facilitator of the attacking two either side.

At Liverpool he often drops deep and lets Sadio Mane and Mo Salah attack central areas - with Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli prone to moving into these positions, Solanke's natural positional awareness could be a hugely useful tool. That is, of course, if Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge don't make it. A striker's first job should be to score goals after all.