Theo Walcott confident he can work way back into England's World Cup team

Theo Walcott has said his hopes of regaining his place in the England squad in time for next year’s World Cup are fuelling his fight for a first-team spot at Arsenal.

Walcott has fallen out of favour at his club, where he has largely been restricted to appearances in the Europa League this season.

The 28-year-old, who played in Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over Red Star Belgrade in Belgrade on Thursday, said there is no reason why he cannot play himself into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia.

“When given the chance, I need to take it,” Walcott told the Evening Standard. “That is the only chance I have to get back into the England squad.

“It’s down to hard work. I know my qualities, how good I am. I have got so much experience under my belt, there is no reason why I can’t prove people wrong and get back in that squad.”

