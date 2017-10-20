Theo Walcott confident he can work way back into England's World Cup team
Theo Walcott has said his hopes of regaining his place in the England squad in time for next year’s World Cup are fuelling his fight for a first-team spot at Arsenal.
Walcott has fallen out of favour at his club, where he has largely been restricted to appearances in the Europa League this season.
The 28-year-old, who played in Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over Red Star Belgrade in Belgrade on Thursday, said there is no reason why he cannot play himself into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia.
“When given the chance, I need to take it,” Walcott told the Evening Standard. “That is the only chance I have to get back into the England squad.
“It’s down to hard work. I know my qualities, how good I am. I have got so much experience under my belt, there is no reason why I can’t prove people wrong and get back in that squad.”
Arsenal face Everton on Sunday with manager Arsène Wenger set to make wholesale changes to the young side that defeated Red Star courtesy of a late overhead kick by Olivier Giroud. That is likely to mean Jack Wilshere returns to the bench despite impressing once again in European competition.
“It is impossible to come from a game of that intensity and play [on Sunday],” said Wenger, who only selected a handful of senior players for the trip to Serbia. “Of course, I left 10 or 11 players at home. I decided to rotate at the start of the season and will continue to do so.
“The time will come when the rotation can go another way. What is important to see is that these players get stronger and stronger in every game. Let’s not forget we play on Tuesday again [against Norwich City in the League Cup].”
Wenger confirmed that Alexis Sánchez and Aaron Ramsey, who both missed last week’s defeat at Watford, will be fit to face Everton.