Revealed: The only Premier League striker Thierry Henry rates as world class

Thierry Henry believes there is only one 'world class' striker in Premier League

Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata sit atop the Premier League’s scoring charts after a blistering start to the season.

Harry Kane only has four compared to their six – but the Spurs forward never scores in August so their head start is unlikely to last long.

According to Thierry Henry, however, only one of those men can be deemed world class.

"The closest to being world class, or is world class, or has been world class is Aguero because of the longevity of what he has done in the Premier League year in, year out," the former Arsenal forward said on Monday Night Football.

"He's won the league here and got to the final of the World Cup. He's been doing it the longest so you have to give him a bit of credit. I think we sometimes bypass Aguero like he didn't happen but we all agree that stats show he's the best.”

Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League quartet are just below Barcelona’s Luis Suarez and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski – with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo some way out in front.

READ MORE: Bilic back in West Ham firing line

READ MORE: Jose ban would be a joke - Robson

READ MORE: Morata challenged by Chelsea boss

READ MORE: De Bruyne keen on City extension

Henry feels the others can become world class if they prove it at the very highest level.

“The other three, they will be [world class] but they are not yet,” he added.

“Lukaku has only just arrived at Manchester United and he's not played in the Champions League.

"Morata, more often than not, came off the bench for Real Madrid and when he was at Juventus he had a good year but playing with Carlos Tevez or Fernando Llorente that wasn't his team. He's trying to make Chelsea his team just like Lukaku is trying to make United his team.”

"For Kane, unfortunately for him, it was a short Champions League campaign with Spurs and a short Europa League. The Euros were short also for him.

“The others, I have no doubt will be. Kane himself said he's not in that bracket yet because of the reasons I mentioned.”

There should be many goals ahead.

“We should be happy to have these guys in the Premier League,” Henry added.