Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam: What time is it, where can I watch it and what are the latest odds? Full fight preview

Anthony Joshua returns to action at the end of October, making his first appearance in the boxing ring since stunning the world with his knockout victory against heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko.

But there has been a troubled build-up to Joshua’s 20th professional fight. His original opponent, Kubrat Pulev, had to withdraw because of an injury meaning that Carlos Takam has been parachuted in as a late notice replacement.

The 36-year-old now has an opportunity to steal away Joshua’s IBF and WBA titles – but heads into the bout as the overwhelming underdog.

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about Joshua vs Takam.

The fight takes place on Saturday October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The exact time of the ring walks is yet to be confirmed, but it will likely be around 10pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The fight will be screened live on Sky Sports Box Office.

And how do I get that?

You can book the fight on Sky’s website. It costs £19.95, or €24.95 in the Republic of Ireland.

You can also book by going to channel 491 and pressing Box Office. And if you like doing things the old fashioned way, pick up the blower and give 03442 410888 a ring.

How do I get tickets for the fight?

Tickets were on sale to Matchroom Fight Pass members at midday on Monday September 11, before going on general sale a day later. Check StubHub to see if there are any remaining.

Rail passengers have been warned to plan their journey in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk or by calling Traveline Cymru on 0800 464 0000.

The Independent will be live blogging the fight so make sure you check back on October 28 for build-up, live coverage and expert reaction and analysis, led by boxing legend Steve Bunce.

What are they fighting for?

Takam was handed this fight as the IBF’s mandatory challenger, in the absence of Pulev.

Joshua’s IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO (if you count that one, that is) title will be at stake.

What happened to Joshua’s original opponent?

Pulev suffered a shoulder injury in sparring, with Takam the next in line.

“I received a call from [promoter] Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and may be ruled out of the fight - this was later confirmed by his doctor,” Eddie Hearn later explained.

“IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line, which is Carlos Takam.”

Can I get a refund?

If you really wanted to see Pulev fight that badly … yes, you can get a refund of sorts.

Fans who already paid £19.95 to watch the fight between Joshua and Pulev have not already been billed yet. So those disappointed with the announcement of Takam as Joshua’s new opponent will not be charged providing they do not tune into the fight.

Who is on the undercard?

The full undercard is yet to be announced, but here is what we know of it so far:

Dillian Whyte vs Robert Helenius for the WBC Silver heavyweight title

Lenroy Thomas vs Dave Allen for the Commonwealth heavyweight title

Frank Buglioni vs Callum Johnson for the British & Commonwealth light heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs TBA

Joe Cordina vs TBA

Joshua Buatsi vs TBA

Who is Carlos Takam?

The Cameroonian heavyweight, a former Olympian, will pose an entirely different challenge to Pulev, as Joshua's promoter Hearn has been quick to admit.

“When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on stand-by for this fight. When I called them on Monday evening they were overjoyed and good to go,” he explained when the news of the Bulgarian’s injury broke.

“It's a difficult position for AJ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev – he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam. This hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28.”

Takam may not have the pedigree or profile of Pulev – who is hardly a well-known name himself – but he is an accomplished opponent with a solid chin and Joshua would be unwise to take him lightly.

Shorter and rangier than Pulev, Takam’s profile rose significantly when he shared 12 rounds with current WBO champion Joseph Parker last year. Takam was able to live with Parker’s power and dominated the middle rounds, but faded in the eighth and could have no complaints about being outpointed.

But Parker – who had at that point stopped 16 of his 18 opponents – was impressed with Takam’s ability and praised him generously in the ring after the fight.

“That was a tough, exciting fight – I still have a lot to learn,” he said. “Carlos Takam came hard, strong and prepared.

“What a great fighter he is. We said this was going to be a hard fight. I had to have my A-game. I'd like to thank my coach for giving me instructions when I made mistakes.”

The loss was the third of Takam’s career, after earlier defeats to the former kick-boxer Grégory Tony and the former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin.

Ultimately, the 36-year-old will have little chance of defeating Joshua, but as an aggressive come-forward style of boxer he retains a puncher’s chance, and he will hope to take advantage of any flaws in Joshua’s mental preparation for this fight after such a late change to proceedings.

What are their records?

Joshua boasts a flawless professional record of 19 fights, 19 victories – with all of them coming by way of knockout.

Here’s a comprehensive look at all of his fight so far, from his first-round stoppage of Emanuele Leo at The O2 Arena to his sensational 11th-round victory over Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Takam meanwhile has a competitive professional record of 35-3-1. He beat Croatian Ivica Bacurin in Italy last time out, with his three defeats coming against Grégory Tony (21-7), former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin (32-1) and reigning WBO champion Joseph Parker (24-0).

What have they been saying?

Joshua on the threat posed by Takam: “In boxing, I think it's a sport that's unforgiving in the sense that, if Takam beat me that loss will stay on my record for a lifetime, that will always be in my legacy.

“It's not 'oh, he was a world champion and he done well for the sport of boxing. No, no, no he was 19-1 - that's Anthony's legacy and I just don't want that blemish on my record right now.

“Takam is already as tough as they come. He's so tough. He just keeps on walking forward and that's disheartening for a fighter.

“When I'm in there with him, it will be interesting to see how game and ready he is, and what fire he is ready to go through.”

Takam on fighting Joshua: “I don't know if I'm excited stressed or confused but I'm definitely ready for the fight. It will be a proper fight.

“AJ is a good boxer who likes to box and I like opponents who like to come forward and throw punches. I like to get stuck in as well.

“I believe in myself. I never go into a fight thinking I might lose - I'm a winner, I like to win not to lose.

“I'm not scared, 80,000 fans means nothing to me. I've boxed in New Zealand, Canada, Russia [so] that won't faze me. It's about what happens in the ring. It's about me and him.”

What are the odds?

Joshua is the clear favourite and is 1/100 with a number of bookmakers’. Takam can be backed at 12/1 with a draw as high as 40/1.