Time running out for England hopefuls as Eddie Jones looks to replace his absent big beasts with new blood

Eddie Jones doesn’t really do down time. But with just two rounds of European and domestic action left before he names his squad for the upcoming November Tests, England’s head coach will be working overtime this weekend.

Injuries have already taken their toll on his squad but Jones has become used to life without his two biggest beasts: Billy Vunipola and Manu Tuilagi.

Saracens No 8 Vunipola, on his day a No 8 to rival New Zealand’s Kieran Read and Wales’ Taulupe Faletau as the finest in the world, missed much of last season through injury and is facing up to a similar fate this term after suffering a knee injury in September which will keep him out for four months.

Vunipola has appeared in just one international in 2017, rushed back to face Ireland for what turned into the first defeat on Jones’ watch, while Tuilagi’s increasingly desperate injury and disciplinary record have brought his club and international career to a juddering halt.

The 26-year-old Leicester Tiger has earned just one cap – a replacement’s appearance against Wales last year – in 40 months. Currently sidelined following the latest bout of knee surgery, it is impossible to see Tuilagi returning to international rugby any time soon.

Instead, Jones must deal with the cards he has at his disposal. The Australian will be at Welford Road on Saturday for Leicester’s European Champions Cup clash with Castres before heading to the Ricoh Arena on Sunday for the all-Premiership encounter between Wasps and Harlequins.

But it will be the footage of Exeter’s trip to French giants Montpellier which Jones may study closest with the Chiefs hugely exciting 22-year-old No 8 Sam Simmonds pushing for a first call up while playmaker Henry Slade will do his chances of being named on 26 October no harm with another strong display.