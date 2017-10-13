Tony Pulis jokes he is ready to bench James McClean for West Brom after he ended Wales' World Cup dreams

James McClean was the Republic of Ireland's hero as they defeated Wales in midweek: AFP/Getty Images

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has joked he is ready to bench James McClean after he ended Wales' World Cup dreams.

The winger scored the winner in the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 victory in Cardiff on Monday as they reached the play-offs at Wales' expense.

Newport-born Pulis has been installed as one of the favourites for the manager's job with current boss Chris Coleman considering his future after their failure to reach Russia.

It is something Pulis has dismissed and he also revealed McClean has been rubbing in Ireland's win.

"I just ignored him walking down the corridor. He said 'morning' with the biggest grin I've ever seen in my life," he smiled, ahead of Monday's trip to Leicester. "He won't be playing for me for what he's done for Wales! It was a great goal and great technique on his right foot. Obviously it was a goal that killed off our hopes and aspirations.

"There's a bit of banter going around and the manager taking a bit of stick as you can imagine. James has most probably done better for Ireland than he has for us but that sometimes happens. I think we paid £500,000 for him and I don't think anyone would say James has been anything but brilliant. Hopefully Ireland qualify, fingers crossed, but they have got to get through the qualifying game."

