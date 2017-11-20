Tony Pulis sacked: West Brom dismissed manager after 4-0 thrashing by Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion have sacked Tony Pulis as manager following the 4-0 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.

The 59-year-old leaves the club after nearly three years at the Hawthorns, having arrived in January 2015 after a short spell with Crystal Palace, and guided the Baggies to finishes of 13th, 14th and 10th during his reign.

However, the club have slipped down the Premier League table since winning their opening two games of the season, and a club statement was issued on Monday morning to confirm that the Welshman had been dismissed after dropping to 17th, having failed to win any of their last 11 matches under Pulis.

Chairman John Williams said: “These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

“We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Former West Brom, Bolton Wanderers and Leicester City coach Gary Megson will take interim charge of the side until further notice, with current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill the early bookmakers’ favourite to take the vacant job as he weighs up a return to club football as well as an approach from the Scotland Football Association.

Out-of-work Sam Allardyce is also an early favourite, as is Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. However, the appointment will be the first under the new owner Guochuan Lai, with the Chinese billionaire yet to give a hint of who he will pursue to try and keep the club in the Premier League.