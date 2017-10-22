Tottenham vs Liverpool, Premier League: Team news, odds and prediction ahead of Sunday clash
What is it?
It's the final clash of the Premier League weekend and, on paper at least, a big one at that: Tottenham vs Liverpool at Wembley.
When is it?
Sunday October 22 - ie today.
What time is kick-off?
It's a 4pm kick-off.
What TV channel is it on?
You can watch this match on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Alternatively, you can follow all the action right here with Charlie Eccleshare.
What does the PL table look like?
What is the team news?
Tottenham:
Danny Rose could make his first Premier League appearance in almost nine months when Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday.
Rose has been out with a knee injury and is unlikely to start at Wembley but could be named among the substitutes. Ben Davies has recovered from illness and Dele Alli is back after serving a Champions League suspension.
Mousa Dembele (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out, however, while the game will also come too soon for Erik Lamela, who is close to overcoming an injury to his hips.
Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Dier, Sissoko, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.
Liverpool:
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set for a recall for Sunday's trip to Tottenham.
The midfielder was rested for the 7-0 Champions League victory over Maribor but will return at Wembley, meaning that James Milner could well miss out despite his impressive midweek performance.
Simon Mignolet will return in goal and Joe Gomez could come into defence as Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his young full-backs.
Provisional squad: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.
What are they saying?
Mauricio Pochettino
"A 1-1 draw?" the Argentine said in response to the question at Tottenham's training complex on Friday, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
"It proved we can compete with the top clubs," he said. "Which was the plan when we started three years ago."
Jurgen Klopp
"The difference is that Harry is much more a part of the game when he is not scoring - but I am pretty sure Lukaku can make these steps too.
"We avoided the balls to Lukaku and that must be a key for Harry as well but if we are too concentrated on one player then Dele Alli is everywhere or Eriksen shoots from everywhere with decisive passes.
"It is a good team so you cannot be concentrated on one player.
"It will be a big challenge for them in the next few years because Harry is not only one of the best strikers in Europe, he is one of the best strikers in the world, 100 per cent."
What are the odds?
- Tottenham to win 5/4
- Draw 45/17
- Liverpool to win 32/13
What's our prediction?
Spurs will be hoping to capitalise on momentum from the impressive Champions League draw away to Real Madrid – and for Mauricio Pochettino to finally beat Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool are on a run of one win in five in the league and cannot afford a slip.
Jason Burt's prediction - 2-2