Tottenham vs Liverpool, Premier League: Team news, odds and prediction ahead of Sunday clash

What is it?

It's the final clash of the Premier League weekend and, on paper at least, a big one at that: Tottenham vs Liverpool at Wembley.

When is it?

Sunday October 22 - ie today.

What time is kick-off?

It's a 4pm kick-off.

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch this match on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Alternatively, you can follow all the action right here with Charlie Eccleshare.

What does the PL table look like?

What is the team news?

Tottenham:

Danny Rose could make his first Premier League appearance in almost nine months when Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday.

Rose has been out with a knee injury and is unlikely to start at Wembley but could be named among the substitutes. Ben Davies has recovered from illness and Dele Alli is back after serving a Champions League suspension.

Mousa Dembele (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out, however, while the game will also come too soon for Erik Lamela, who is close to overcoming an injury to his hips.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Dier, Sissoko, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.

