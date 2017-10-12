Tour de France 2018: When is the route announced, who are the favourites and what do we know about next year's race?

The focus of the cycling world will again return to Paris next week for the announcement of the route for next year's Tour de France – the 105th edition of the world's biggest bike race - EPA

When will the route for next year's Tour be announced?

The route for the 2018 Tour de France route will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France.

When does the Tour de France start?

The Tour de France – 105th edition of the world's biggest bike race – gets under way in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île on Saturday July 7, 2018, and concludes in Paris a little over three weeks later on Sunday July 29.

Er, sorry but what is this 'Tour' thing you are talking about?

Why, it's only the 105th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

For many, the Tour – or la Grande Boucle – is the only bicycle race that matters. Those people, of course, are very wrong indeed, but given the exposure the race is given compared to its less well known Italian and Spanish cousins and the other one-day or week-long races throughout the season this is understandable. Forgivable, even, some may say.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour is the biggest annual sporting event in the world and has more live spectators than even the Olympic Games or Fifa World Cup.

