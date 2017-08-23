Transfer news live updates: Liverpool braced for Coutinho offer, Chelsea want Drinkwater, Vardy, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Barcelona are believed to be preparing one final offer to try and sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho worth a staggering £136m, despite having three offers already rejected.

25-year-old Coutinho will be welcomed back into the Liverpool squad once he recovers from a back injury, Jürgen Klopp said on Tuesday, but Barca could try and upset that plan with a last-ditch offer that will see the Premier League side offered £101m up front, with a further £35m in add-ons.

However, The Independent revealed on Tuesday that Coutinho is keen on clear-the-air talks with Liverpool in the hope of playing for them this season.

Danny Rose will also hold decisive talks today with Tottenham, with The Independent revealing that the left-back’s representatives will meet with club officials to decide whether there is still time to sell the defender or not.

Chelsea are locked in talks with Leicester City over midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with the Blues looking to sign the 27-year-old England international for around £30m. However, the 2015/16 Premier League champions are holding out for a fee closer to the £40m.

Arsenal are set to hold talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Thursday in the hope of keeping the 24-year-old away from Chelsea, with the England midfielder having less than a year to run on his contract.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, although they will only be able to sign the teenager on loan this season due to their £200m signing of Neymar and the Financial Fair Play implications that come with it.

