Transfer news live updates: Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool latest, Arsenal bid to stop midfielder joining Chelsea

Liverpool look set to keep Philippe Coutinho after passing Barcelona’s self-imposed deadline at the weekend, with the Spanish club now accepting that they are unlikely to land the Brazilian midfielder.

Coutinho did not feature in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, though Jurgen Klopp stresses that his absence remains due to a back injury, with the manager admitting that Coutinho’s future lies in the hands of the club’s owners, not his.

Arsenal are ready to try and keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club despite interest coming from Chelsea, with a new contract worth a reported £125,000-a-week set to be offered to the 24-year-old.

Chelsea could turn their attentions towards Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he confirmed that he needs to leave the club this summer, although they face competition from AC Milan.

Finally, Barcelona’s summer could get even worse with reports in France that Manchester City are looking to reignite their interest in Lionel Messi by activating his £275m release clause. The Premier League club have been keen on the Argentina international for a number of years, and the sight of Neymar leaving the Nou Camp could prompt Messi to do the same.

