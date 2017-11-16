Try from the Archives: Chris Ashton scores one of Twickenham's greatest ever tries as Australia put to the sword

When England face Australia this weekend Chris Ashton will be around 650 miles away in the south of France, preparing for Toulon’s game with Racing 92.

The 30 year old last played for his country back in 2014, and it is highly unlikely he will ever do so again, having moved to Toulon from Saracens over the summer. If his international career is over he can look back on it with a mixture of pride - 19 tries in 39 internationals is a more than decent strike-rate - but also a sense of frustration, too.

Ashton’s was a career of boundless, unlimited potential that never quite reached fulfilment. At no time is that more obvious than when England host the Wallabies, because it was in this fixture seven years ago that Ashton scored a try which deserves consideration in any debate over the finest Twickenham has ever seen.

Those who were there claim the stadium actually shook during the celebrations, and that is borne out by the footage as the camera jerks up and down while 80,000 roar their approval.

It seemed at the time to be the moment a young side and a young coach found their feet, tearing Australia apart in a 35-18 victory that was illuminated by Ashton’s stunning score.

It was made by two men who will start for England this weekend, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes. Both were aged just 21 at the time and they were typical of a feelgood factor around Martin Johnson’s team, with both having a desire to express themselves. An opportunity to do just that presented itself five minutes into the second half of the game against the Wallabies, with the score 19-6 to England.

Graphic: Try from the archives - Chris Ashton 2010 More