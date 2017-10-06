Two years of Jurgen Klopp - but how far have Liverpool actually come?

This weekend marks Jurgen Klopp's two-year anniversary at Liverpool and what a two years it has been.

Europa League and EFL Cup finals, qualification for the Champions League once again, some of the best attacking football in the country and a welcome return of some of the positivity of old to Anfield.

But how far have Liverpool really come under the German's stewardship? Let's take a look at his first 24 months in charge.

Squad

Klopp has opted for evolution rather than revolution, reflected in the fact 15 of the players he has used this season were inherited from Rodgers (not including Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, who have been injured).

Three of those - Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno and Clyne (when fit) would make up his first-choice defence. He has more depth among his goalkeepers than before and has considerably improved the forward line.

The departments in between still require some work, however.

