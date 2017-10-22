UFC Fight Night 118 results: Darren Till stops Donald Cerrone in Gdansk as Conor McGregor makes headlines again

It was all eyes on Gdansk, Poland on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 118 as Liverpool’s Darren Till took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event and proceeded to turn the UFC’s welterweight division on its head.

Till was headlining his first ever UFC fight card in what was only his fifth fight under the UFC banner. His opponent, Cerrone, was the far more experienced fighter with over 41 professional fights and 11 co-main or main event fights in the UFC prior to Saturday evening.

Despite the discrepancy in experience, Till spoke confidently about his chances of winning the fight and he walked to the Octagon smiling and taking in the atmosphere of the sold out Ergo Arena. Cerrone similarly strode to the Octagon looking as if he was taking a stroll in the park with his coaches Brandon Gibson, Izzy Martinez and kickboxer Joe Schilling flanking him either side.

Till began the fight on the front foot and was looking to pressure Cerrone back against the fence before he defended a takedown. Cerrone then looked to implement his grappling once again just seconds later, but Till rose back to feet after spending just a matter of seconds on the mat. Till then landed his left hand a few times as Cerrone chopped away at his legs with some stiff kicks.