UFC Fight Night 120 results: Dustin Poirier gets the better of Anthony Pettis after bizarre finish to bloody battle

Conor McGregor caused no end of controversy on Friday evening, but on Saturday night, a sense of normality returned to MMA as the UFC headed to Norfolk, Virginia for UFC Fight Night 120.

In the main event, two of the UFC's most exciting lightweight fighters went head-to-head as the #8 ranked Dustin Poirier and the #9 ranked Anthony Pettis went at it. Both Poirier and Pettis headed into the bout knowing that a win could catapult them into the title picture at 155-pounds. With no bad blood between the pair, the build-up to the fight somewhat lacked excitement. Thankfully, the fight itself was anything but dull.

Round one saw Poirier open aggressively and he took Pettis down to the mat after sucking up a pair of leg kicks as he closed the distance. Poirier then attempted to work his way through his guard, but it was Pettis who was looking more dangerous from the bottom and Poirier had to negotiate his way out of a dangerous looking kimura submission attempt. Pettis was then able to create a scramble to get the fight back to the feet and the two went toe-to-toe and exchanged crisp right hands.

Poirier then looked for another takedown, but this time Pettis was able to fend him off and the fight stayed on the feet. Just as the round was coming to an end, Poirier piled on the pressure and he landed a right hand that rocked Pettis to his boots. Poirier then landed a nice combination as Pettis attempted to cover up, but before the end of the round, Pettis landed a spinning backfist that appeared to stun Poirier.

After a breathless opening five minutes, Poirier kept the pressure in round two and he took Pettis down to the mat early on. Poirier then drew blood when he landed a series of elbows in the guard and he repeated this until a now bloodied and battered Pettis gave up his back.