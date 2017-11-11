UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis: Two dangerous lightweights back at their preferred weight guarantee drama

The UFC’s Octagon rolls into Norfolk, Virginia, this weekend with a card headlined by two dangerous lightweights. Former lightweight champion, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, continues his campaign back in his preferred division after a spell in the featherweight bracket.

His featherweight efforts gained him a win over the highly-respected Charles Oliveira and a third round loss at UFC 2016 last December, in a title attempt against current champion Max Holloway. The struggle to get down to the lower weight class didn’t suit his explosive style and now, back at lightweight, he has looked as good as ever.

His opponent this weekend will be eighth-ranked Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Much like Pettis, Poirier moved back up to lightweight, but after a much longer run at featherweight. He also found that the weight no longer allowed him to fight at his true potential and so stepped back up.

It’s proven to be the right decision. He’s won five of six, with his only loss coming in a firefight with Michael Johnson in September 2016. Taking out Anthony Pettis will solidify him as a championship contender and put him in a position where he can call for a top five opponent in his next outing.

Both of these fighters are talented mixed martial artists with a good variety of wins by submission as well as knockout. It is likely that Pettis will prefer to contend at a distance, whereas Poirier will try to force a boxing match with a little clinch work mixed in. The speed and precision of Anthony’s kicking game is the real threat if Poirier is struggling to coral the elusive Pettis. Smashing his feet and shins into the ribs of his foe is a consistent and winning tactic that Pettis has employed throughout his career.

Dustin, on the other hand, is a heavy hitter with good boxing fundamentals. He can punch his way into the clinch, wrestle well and then punch his way back out as the fighters break. Fighting at an aggressive pace and closing distance with speed would be a wise approach for Poirier. Many of Pettis’ Taekwondo style kicks can be stifled with a straightforward approach, as they require spinning, or an arcing trajectory. At least that’s what we’ve seen from Pettis so far in his UFC career.