An underrated superstar, Justin Rose's experience shows in showdown with Tommy Fleetwood

It wasn’t just about the eagle from the greenside bunker at 14, or the sensational approach shot that posted Justin Rose to within two feet of the 18th hole. This was another round of golf from a man at the top of his game, hunting down a younger, more nervous rival.

Tommy Fleetwood came to Dubai with a 256,000-point lead over Rose in the European Tour money list and, partnered with his closest competitor on the first day of the DP World Tour Championship, he returns to the clubhouse more concerned, but more determined than ever.

Rose trounced his partner Fleetwood, shooting a near flawless 66 to finish the first day of this season-closing event joint-second. Fleetwood’s 73 leaves him seven shots adrift with Rose only needing to better his compatriot’s finish to take the $1.25m prize. Sergio Garcia, the only other realistic competitor, is four shots off Rose and must win the whole event to have a chance.

It has been ten years since a 27-year-old Rose won the European Order of Merit, a victory that came in a nail-biting playoff with Simon Dyson and Soren Kjeldsen at the Volvo Masters but which secured the Johannesburg-born right-hander a place among golf's elite, making him the world's highest-ranked European.

That experience appeared to help when he was paired with his direct rival for a decade-on repeat, while Fleetwood’s inexperience and nerves were obvious from hole one in Dubai.

Fleetwood, who has led the rankings for most the year, admitted he had been nervous and admitted the first hole when he was playing for “the biggest achievement” of his career was “a comedy of errors".

Fleetwood attempts to get out of trouble on the 14th (Getty)