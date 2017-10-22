United States Grand Prix 2017, live race updates - can Lewis Hamilton lift the title in Austin?

6:47PM

It is definitely a different way for the driver's to do their parade.

A word from the polesitter

Hamilton: "I love pressure, it's a part of the game. The pressure of being in an intense battle excites us as a team.

"Of course on one side, you just want to win the race but the [battles] we've had like Barcelona and Spa have been great."

Will Hamilton take his fourth title today?

As we know, Hamilton could win the title this afternoon if he finishes in the top two and things go his way elsewhere on track.

Good afternoon race fans. We're in Austin, Texas for the 17th race of the F1 season and the United States Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton storms to pole with Fourth title win in his sights

Lewis Hamilton pulverised the track record to claim pole position on Saturday ahead of a U.S. Grand Prix that could secure the Mercedes driver's fourth Formula One world championship.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the Briton's closest rival but 59 points behind in the standings with four races remaining, qualified second after producing a last-gasp effort.

Hamilton, chasing his fifth win in six years at the Circuit of the Americas, will be champion on Sunday if he scores 16 points more than the German. Vettel is the only other driver to have won at the Texas track.

The pole, in a time of one minute 33.108 seconds on a gusty afternoon, was the 72nd of Hamilton's career and 11th of the season.

While Mercedes look sure to clinch the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row on Sunday, with a 145-point advantage over Ferrari, Hamilton played down his own chances of wrapping things up in America.

"I think it's highly unlikely that's going to be the case," the 32-year-old told the cheering crowd from the pit straight after parking up.

"Sebastian did a great job today to bring the Ferrari back up there. I think ultimately all I can do is do the best I can of my abilities and we are going to work as hard as I can to get maximum points.

"Sebastian is right there so unless he makes a silly mistake, which is unlikely as he's a four-times world champion, then we are going to be seeing it (the battle) continue on to other races."