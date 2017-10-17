US Navy Flag moves clear in Cartier Awards

While the majority of contenders, with the exception of Enable, for this year’s Cartier Awards will be on show at Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, the two-year-olds went a long way to sorting themselves out at Newmarket‘s Future Champions weekend.

The horse which did most to promote himself up the pecking order into pole position was US Navy Flag, the first horse since Diesis to complete the Middle Park – Dewhust double.

A week ago he was sharing the lead for Cartier Two-year-old colt with Beckford, Sioux Nation and Unfortunately but he is now a street clear.

His stable companion Happily, a last minute withdrawal from the Fillies’ Mile, was already in an equally strong position in the Two-year-old Filly category.

Next week we will give you information on how to vote for the various categories and have a go at winning a Cartier watch.