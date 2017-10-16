Warren Gatland 'done with the Lions' after Sean O'Brien attack

Warren Gatland has revealed that Sean O’Brien’s attack on his methods during the summer tour of New Zealand has helped convince him to never again put his name forward to coach the Lions.

The Irish flanker questioned Gatland’s preparation leading into the first Test in particular and also criticised the ability of the Lions attack coach, Rob Howley. It was the final straw for Gatland, who admitted last night that he “hated” the tour of his home country.

Gatland ranks alongside Sir Ian McGeechan as the most successful Lions coach in the professional era with a series victory in Australia in 2013 and a drawn series against the All Blacks this summer, inflicting on them their first defeat at home in 48 Tests when winning in Wellington. Yet O’Brien believes that the 2017 Lions should have beaten the world champions, 3-0.

“I don’t know what planet he is on saying that,” said Gatland, who previously had not ruled out a shot at coaching the Lions in South Africa in 2021. “Those comments were disrespectful to New Zealand. I hated the tour. I just hated the press and the negativity in New Zealand. I’m done [with the Lions]. When I look back on it now, there were a lot of things that were satisfying and what an achievement it was, but it was tough work.

“You watch how hard the coaches and the backroom staff worked – they worked their absolute nuts off – and then to have someone [O’Brien] come out and make a comment like that … it really, really did hurt. I wouldn’t subject myself to that again. It took the gloss off the tour.”

There has been no direct contact between Gatland and O’Brien, even though the Wales head coach has left messages with the Leinster back-row forward.

