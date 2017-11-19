Watford duo Will Hughes and Richarlison hand David Moyes nightmare start to life as West Ham manager

Watford were the better team despite West Ham's chances: Getty

David Moyes endured a nightmare first game as West Ham manager as goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison burst any faint bubbles of optimism.

Moyes' appointment just under a fortnight ago went down like his Sunderland team last season with the vast majority of Hammers fans.

But the noises emanating from their Rush Green training ground had been encouraging, with the no-nonsense Scot apparently going back to basics with a squad who were not only in the relegation zone but also bottom of the statistical charts when it came down to the basic requirement of running.

Facing a team who had lost three on the spin, and with their manager Marco Silva unsettled by an approach from Everton, Watford appeared perfect fodder for Moyes to get off to a positive start.

However, Moyes also inherited the worst defence in the division, and a deeply unhappy club with angry chants of 'sack the board' and 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' - among the publishable ones - coming from the away end.

It was Richarlison's fifth goal of the season