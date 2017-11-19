Watford vs West Ham: Team news and live score updates

David Moyes arrives at Vicarage Road for his first match as West Ham manager - Action Images via Reuters

3:37PM

Moyes speaks

The new West Ham manager says before the game:

"Honestly the big thing is that the players have been good. They have responded."

Moyesy of course promised to make his players work until they cry at his West Ham unveiling a couple of weeks ago.

Moyes More

3:28PM

What does it all mean?

So that's two changes for Watford, as Zeegelaar comes in for his debut, while Mariappa also starts. Holebas and Carrillo drop to the bench, and Deeney remains suspended after his beef with Joe Allen.

For West Ham, Moyes makes three changes to the West Ham team that were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool last time out. Edimilson Fernandes (dropped), Andre Ayew (ill) and Javier Hernandez (injured on international duty) drop out, with Arnautovic, Carroll and Zabaleta coming into the team.