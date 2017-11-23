Wayne Rooney backs David Unsworth for Everton manager despite Europa League thrashing by Atalanta

Wayne Rooney has given Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth a ringing endorsement, despite a 5-1 home defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League.

The Toffees, who are already out of the competition, were embarrassed in front of their own fans by the Serie A side, whose goals came from Bryan Cristante (two), Robin Gosens and Andreas Cornelius (two).

It cannot have done Unsworth's chances of getting the job on a permanent basis much good, but Rooney reckons there has been an overall improvement since the former defender took over from Ronald Koeman.

"There's been a change of manager, it's been a positive change I believe in terms of performances, tonight aside," Rooney said on BT Sport.

"You can see that on the pitch. We have to keep trying to pick up points in the Premier Legaue and try and climb up the league.

"It's down to the board. That's their decision, since David Unsworth has come in there has been a great atmosphere amongst the players, some positive results and the players are enjoying day-to-day training, so the board have got a decision to make and I am sure they are working on it."

Everton have taken only a point from a woeful group stage, but got back in the game at 2-1 through Ramirez Sandro's first goal for the club.

Three goals in the final four minutes left the Toffees red-faced, though.

"It's our pride, it's not nice to lose games in the manner we lost it, it;'s very disappointing and upsetting," Rooney added.

"There's nothing much more to add. We wanted to win the game, we haven't and that has hurt us."

