Wimbledon fire: Firefighters tackle blaze on practice courts weeks before Championships

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were dispatched to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) on Friday afternoon, where a dramatic fire broke out close to one of the club's practice courts.

With the start of the world-famous Championships just weeks away, dramatic photographs taken by bystanders show a hedge close to one of the courts ablaze, with heavy construction equipment located nearby.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Twitter that four fire engines had been dispatched to tackle the blaze.

“Four fire engines are currently attending reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis Club,” they said in a short statement published to their Twitter page.

A later statement added that the cause of the blaze was under investigation, and that there had been damage to building materials, a temporary marquee and the hedgerow.

“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road in Wimbledon,” the Fire Bridage said in a statement on their website.

“The fire damaged around one tonne of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee.

“The Brigade was called at 1233 and the fire was under control at 1322. Crews from Tooting, Wandsworth, Fulham and New Malden fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The AELTC confirmed on Twitter that there had been a fire at the club but did not add any information on how the blaze had started.

“The AELTC can confirm the London Fire Brigade has been attending a small fire outside Gate 1, which has now been extinguished,” they said.

Gate 1 is located close to Wimbledon's No 1 Court, which is one year into a three year plan to have a retractable roof added to it. The first year of the construction project was completed on Wednesday, with work on the roof expected to be completed in time for the 2019 Championships.

On Twitter, Wimbledon locals expressed their shock at the dramatic fire, with white smoke visible over the world-famous tennis club.

