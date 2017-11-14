World Cup 2018 draw: When is it, where can I watch it, how does it work, who has qualified?

With the World Cup qualifiers now completely finished following the final round of competitive international fixtures, the eyes of the 32 nations who have secured their places in Russia next year turns to the draw.

While big names such as Italy, Chile and the Netherlands missed out, as well as home nations Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, teams such as Panama will be buzzing with excitement for their first World Cup finals.

England could face a tricky draw due to their current Fifa ranking, despite easing their way through qualification.

When is it?

The draw for the group stages of the 2018 World Cup will be held on Friday 1st December, in Moscow. It will take place at the Kremlin.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports or alternatively you can follow The Independent’s live blog to find out which group your country will be allocated into.

Who is in it?

So far 29 of the 32 teams have been confirmed for Russia next year, with only three games remaining on Wednesday night. The Republic of Ireland take on Denmark, Honduras face Australia and Peru play New Zealand, with all three fixtures hanging in the balance after the first legs finished 0-0.

The teams qualified so far are:

UEFA (Europe): Russia (hosts) France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden

CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

CONCACAF (North/Central America and Caribbean): Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

AFC (Asia): Iran Football, South Korea Football, Japan Football, Saudi Arabia

CAF (Africa): Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt

How does the draw work?

The 32 teams will be split into four pots based on their current Fifa world rankings, with the Pot 1 containing the seven highest-ranked sides plus tournament hosts Russia. Pot 2 will feature the next best teams, and so on and so forth for Pots 3 and 4.

As it stands Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France will join Russia in Pot 1.

The countries will be divided into eight groups of four from A to H with each side playing three times before the top two advance to the second round. Russia will be dropped into Group A as hosts.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday 14 June with Russia playing in the opening game. The final will be held in Moscow on Sunday 15 July.