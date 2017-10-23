WWE TLC: Five things we learned as AJ Styles and Finn Balor put on a show and Kurt Angle returns

Against the odds, WWE managed to put on a reasonable show at TLC on Sunday night.

With top stars Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns pulled from the show at just days’ notice with illness, officials were left scrambling to put the pieces back together.

But Kurt Angle donned his tights for the first time in over a decade in WWE while AJ Styles made a sparkling, memorable one-night cameo for the red brand.

All in all, the show still had a patched-up feel to it, but once again the athletes of Monday Night Raw delivered. Here are five key things we learned from WWE TLC:

PULLED FROM THE FIRE

‘Talent subject to change’ are three words that any of us familiar with the world of pro wrestling are used to. Stories alter at the last, injuries happen and the mere nature of the beast is unpredictability. So when Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were ruled out, the company weren’t exactly expected to apologise for it. But, credit where it’s due, this week they’ve done all they could to ensure their paying customers got value for money. Angle stepped back between the ropes for a return that would undoubtedly have been otherwise saved for Wrestlemania, Styles was drafted in from a live tour of South America to replace Bray Wyatt despite being a Smackdown Live superstar – even Triple H in turn then made the trek to Chile just replace Styles at a non-televised live event. Kudos.

KURT DID JUST ENOUGH

There would have been a worry that Angle, one of the greatest of all time, would attempt to put on the performance of a lifetime to prove he still belonged in the ring having not performed between the ropes for eleven years. The fact is, Angle has zero to prove in that regard, so it was pleasing to see the Raw GM’s input in the match kept to a minimum. Make no mistake, he’ll wrestle in many a classic before he eventually retires, but that’s not what was required at TLC and the balance was about right as Angle ducked out for the largest part of the match before returning late on.