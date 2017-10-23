WWE TLC: Five things we learned as AJ Styles and Finn Balor put on a show and Kurt Angle returns
Against the odds, WWE managed to put on a reasonable show at TLC on Sunday night.
With top stars Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns pulled from the show at just days’ notice with illness, officials were left scrambling to put the pieces back together.
But Kurt Angle donned his tights for the first time in over a decade in WWE while AJ Styles made a sparkling, memorable one-night cameo for the red brand.
All in all, the show still had a patched-up feel to it, but once again the athletes of Monday Night Raw delivered. Here are five key things we learned from WWE TLC:
PULLED FROM THE FIRE
‘Talent subject to change’ are three words that any of us familiar with the world of pro wrestling are used to. Stories alter at the last, injuries happen and the mere nature of the beast is unpredictability. So when Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were ruled out, the company weren’t exactly expected to apologise for it. But, credit where it’s due, this week they’ve done all they could to ensure their paying customers got value for money. Angle stepped back between the ropes for a return that would undoubtedly have been otherwise saved for Wrestlemania, Styles was drafted in from a live tour of South America to replace Bray Wyatt despite being a Smackdown Live superstar – even Triple H in turn then made the trek to Chile just replace Styles at a non-televised live event. Kudos.
KURT DID JUST ENOUGH
There would have been a worry that Angle, one of the greatest of all time, would attempt to put on the performance of a lifetime to prove he still belonged in the ring having not performed between the ropes for eleven years. The fact is, Angle has zero to prove in that regard, so it was pleasing to see the Raw GM’s input in the match kept to a minimum. Make no mistake, he’ll wrestle in many a classic before he eventually retires, but that’s not what was required at TLC and the balance was about right as Angle ducked out for the largest part of the match before returning late on.
ASUKA WINS, EMMA WAS READY
The debut on the main roster of undefeated former NXT Women’s Champion had been much heralded going into TLC, and rightly so. The Empress of Tomorrow was champ for well over 500 days and left the developmental territory without being beaten. All that was enough to worry that she’d make short work of a good performer of Emma on Sunday in an attempt by WWE to re-assert her dominance but, thankfully, those concerns were misplaced. The Aussie got in her fair share of what was a fairly even bout before the mercurial Asuka picked up the win. Whether it’s considered that there are bigger fish for Asuka to fry going forward remains to be seen, but that’s a disservice to Emma and I wouldn’t be against watching these two go at it again.
BALOR AND STYLES STEAL IT
In missing Bray Wyatt on Sunday, WWE was without half of one of its key matches for the night and, obviously, that spells trouble when you’re trying to put on a show. But in pitting AJ Styles against Balor as a stand-in, we were guaranteed a show-stealer before the bell even rang. The frightening thing is that you still never felt that the pair were at full pelt, but they still delivered a standout performance. Whether he likes to admit it or not, Styles is one of the very best in the world and, even at the last minute, he stepped in and did it in style.
ELIAS IS WELCOME
There’s just something about Elias that makes him one of Raw’s most watchable characters. He’s not exactly taken seriously – mainly used as a way to antagonise live crowds with his clever put-down songs and verbal bashings – but he’s better at that than probably gets noticed, you only need measure the volume of reaction his mere appearance gets to realise that. He’s also a solid in-ring performer, too. His charisma and skills combine make him one of the show’s most enjoyable aspects.