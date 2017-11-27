Zinedine Zidane urges patience with Gareth Bale ahead of Real Madrid return

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Gareth Bale will return from injury when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada on Tuesday night in the Copa del Rey but insists patience and more time is needed before the Welshman is “100 per cent”.

Bale's four-year spell in the Spanish capital has been dogged by injuries, particularly in the past year with the forward completing just four full 90-minute matches.

"I want Gareth to be fully fit but I can't say when that will be," Zidane said on Monday, as Bale returned to full training following a thigh injury.

"The idea is that tomorrow he can play and he looks good. As always he needs game time and how the matches go will determine what the best route for us to take is.

"He will play tomorrow, but I don't know for how long. I want to see Bale at 100 per cent as soon as possible, but I can't say when that will be. He's doing well, he just has to play."

Zidane is expected to make wholesale changes for the clash at the Bernabeu with Real already leading 2-0 on aggregate.

Bale is yet to play a single minute this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as injury and suspension have blighted all three early in the season.

Real have paid a heavy price as the European champions have fallen eight points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga and finished second in their Champions League group behind Tottenham.

However, Zidane is hopeful of reunited Real's famed 'BBC' front three in time for the Club World Cup and an El Clasico clash with Barca next month.

"I want to see Gareth, Cristiano and Karim," added the Frenchman. "It has been a long time since I have seen them together."

