Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims his knee injury was much worse than people realise

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims his knee problems were far worse than people realise.

There were fears the veteran Manchester United striker may not play again after suffering meniscus and cruciate ligament damage in April.

At the very least a lay-off of nine to 12 months was anticipated but the 36-year-old former Sweden international defied those gloomy predictions to return to action on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic appeared as a 77th-minute substitute as Jose Mourinho's side ran out 4-1 winners over Newcastle at Old Trafford. As if to underline his fitness, Ibrahimovic vaulted over a barrier to speak to reporters after the game.

"In my recovery I have not rushed anything. People may believe that because I have been out for six and a half months but I have been following protocol and my schedule day by day," he said. "The only secret has been working hard. Those close to me know what I have been doing - I was working five, six hours a day. When it happened I said to everybody giving up was not an option.

"My only focus was on coming back and coming back better. For that you need to work hard. I know when I'm back it's my head playing, not my knee. My knee has to follow. But this was not a one-man work, it was everyone's and it is thanks to them that I am back on the field and can play because if people really knew the real injury they would be in shock that I was even playing.

"But I keep that personal. People think it was only the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in my knee, but it was more than the ACL. But it's sensitive and that's why I don't choose to talk about it."

Ibrahimovic returned for United on Saturday (Manchester United) More