Abu Dhabi Grand Prix falls under criticism after finale fails to excite

Formula 1’s season-ending fixture in Abu Dhabi has come under criticism for its lack of action and failure to deliver a spectacle.

Lewis Hamilton, who finished behind his Mercedes team-mate and race winner Valtteri Bottas in Sunday’s race, has called for chances to be made to the 3.4-mile Yas Marina track while F1 pundit Martin Brundle apologised for the “rubbish” ending to the season, describing it as a “nil-nil football score”.

Aside from Daniel Ricciardo's hydraulics failure and Carlos Sainz's dodgy tyre following a pit-stop error by his Renault team, it was yet another race to pass off without incident.

Valtteri Bottas won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Getty)

Last year's grand prix only came to life after Hamilton defied Mercedes' team orders and backed up the pack in a fruitless bid to prevent Nico Rosberg from winning the championship. Hamilton hustled Bottas on Sunday, but the Finn's lead rarely appeared in danger.