Andy Murray proud of equal pay in tennis but discloses sexist texts received about Amelie Mauresmo

Andy Murray says he is proud of equal rights between male and female players in tennis but has simultaneously revealed just how far the sport has to go after disclosing sexist text messages he received after hiring Amelie Mauresmo as his coach.

The British number one has been a vocal supporter of fair pay in his sport and describes himself as a feminist but says he sometimes feels as if he is the only male player fighting the cause.

Unlike other mainstream sports, prize money has been equal in each grand slam since 2007 but Murray feels not enough male players promote that side of the sport.





“I certainly wouldn’t be the only one [to support it], but what I just don’t get is why it wouldn’t be something that tennis players are proud of, like, to be the only sport [where earnings] are even comparable,” Murray told Elle Magazine US in an interview published next month.

“That’s positive. We still have so many issues, but it’s something that tennis players should celebrate.”

Murray hired Mauresmo, a former world number one and two-times grand slam champion, as a coach in 2014.

That was the first time a leading male player had hired a female coach but Murray revealed that the move was not welcomed by all in the game.

“When it first came out in the press that I may be working with a woman, I got a message from one of the players who is now coaching,” he added.

“He said to me, ‘I love this game that you’re playing with the press, maybe you should tell them tomorrow that you’re considering working with a dog.’ That’s the sort of stuff that was said when I was thinking about it.

“The amount of criticism she got in comparison to any other coach I’ve ever worked with, it’s not comparable at all. Now, when I lose a match, I get the blame. When I was working with her, it was always her fault.

“It certainly highlighted a few things I hadn’t given loads of thought to.”

Murray also pointed to the amount of male coaches working in the women’s game as evidence of hypocrisy.

“Some argue, ‘Oh, well, she’s a woman, so she can’t understand the men’s game,’ ” Murray said. “But then how can a man understand the women’s game? I obviously grew up getting coached by my mum, so I didn’t see any issue.

“But even when I came on the professional tour, there were no men coached by women, so looking for a coach, you assume you’re looking for a man, but when you get older you realise, ‘well, no, it doesn’t have to be that way.’”

Murray has been praised for defending equal rights in the game, with Serena Williams, the 23-times grand slam champion, saying female players “loved” the Briton for his stance.

"I don't think there's a woman player - and there really shouldn't be a female athlete - that is not totally supportive of Andy Murray,” Williams told ESPN last year.

"He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, forever and he does it again

"That's one thing that we love about him.

"He has such a wonderful mother who's been such a strong figure in his life and he's done so much for us on our tour, so we love Andy Murray.”