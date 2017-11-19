Ashes 2017: Australia preparing to face Ben Stokes despite his expected England absence
Australia coach Darren Lehmann has revealed he is planning for Ben Stokes to take part in the Ashes after it emerged the England all-rounder could be cleared by police this week over his involvement in a late-night brawl at the end of the summer.
Stokes has been forced to stay at home while the police investigation into his altercation outside a Bristol nightclub during the one-day series against West Indies in September continues.
The 26-year-old would still need to go through an internal England & Wales Cricket Board disciplinary procedure before being released for the Ashes.
However, there is an expectation in the England camp that Stokes could be available for selection again in time for the third Ashes Test in Perth next month.
Joe Root’s squad arrived in Brisbane on Sunday and will start the series at the Gabba on Thursday without their vice-captain in Stokes. Lehmann, though, says he expects to face the Durham player at some stage during the series.
Speaking in Brisbane, he said: “You’re always planning for every player, even though he is not in the squad so we’ll just wait and see what happens with the ECB. We can’t worry about it at the moment. All we can worry about is getting ready for the Brisbane Test and take it from there.
“They have got a squad they think can win the Ashes and for us it is more of a case of dealing with the squad they’ve got here. He is obviously a high-quality player but that is up to them.”
Lehmann can’t wait for the series to start and was diplomatic when asked about England’s squad, saying: “That’s a good mix, we think we’ve got a good mix. I’m just looking forward to the cricket starting. “There’s obviously a lot of media hype as there is with the Ashes. But a packed house at the Gabba, we’re all excited for it and I’m sure everyone is excited about it. Both sides will be going at it quite hard, I’d think.”
Asked about his opponents’ tour games, with the final one ending in a draw in Townsville on Saturday after centuries by young Cricket Australia XI batsmen Jason Sangha and Matt Short, Lehmann revealed he has spotted weaknesses in England’s squad.
“We’ve seen a couple of things we like,” said Lehmann. “Certainly we will be targeting some players in that regard.”
England’s Australian coach Trevor Bayliss said on Saturday that his team will meet Australia’s aggression head on.
Lehmann said: “That’s up to them. We certainly won’t be worried about how we want to play and how we want to go about the English. It certainly will be a highly hard-fought series.”
Australia have not lost at the Gabba since 1988 and it is a fortress England will need to escape undefeated if they are to have a realistic chance of winning the series.
“Yes our record is good, we like playing there,” said Lehmann. “We know the conditions well. It’s going to be a great contest. Hopefully we start well and if we do that we can put some pressure on England.”
Australia’s squad for the opening two matches of the series caused controversy with recalls for Tim Paine, the wicketkeeper who has not played a Test for seven years, and batsman Shaun Marsh, who will take his place at No6 in the hosts’ team after being given a ninth chance at this level. English-born opener Matt Renshaw was also dropped for in-form Western Australian Cameron Bancroft.
Former Australia players were quick to pile in with criticism, with Shane Warne accusing the selectors “confused” while Stuart MacGill saying it was a squad picked by “morons masquerading as mentors”. But Lehmann has called for unity ahead of the Ashes.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinion aren’t they?” he said. “I would just like all our ex-players to be really positive about the Australian cricket team. That would be the way to go. I’m looking forward to everyone getting behind Australia in the contest that is about to unfold.”