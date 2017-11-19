Ashes 2017: Australia preparing to face Ben Stokes despite his expected England absence

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has revealed he is planning for Ben Stokes to take part in the Ashes after it emerged the England all-rounder could be cleared by police this week over his involvement in a late-night brawl at the end of the summer.

Stokes has been forced to stay at home while the police investigation into his altercation outside a Bristol nightclub during the one-day series against West Indies in September continues.

The 26-year-old would still need to go through an internal England & Wales Cricket Board disciplinary procedure before being released for the Ashes.

However, there is an expectation in the England camp that Stokes could be available for selection again in time for the third Ashes Test in Perth next month.

Joe Root’s squad arrived in Brisbane on Sunday and will start the series at the Gabba on Thursday without their vice-captain in Stokes. Lehmann, though, says he expects to face the Durham player at some stage during the series.

Speaking in Brisbane, he said: “You’re always planning for every player, even though he is not in the squad so we’ll just wait and see what happens with the ECB. We can’t worry about it at the moment. All we can worry about is getting ready for the Brisbane Test and take it from there.

“They have got a squad they think can win the Ashes and for us it is more of a case of dealing with the squad they’ve got here. He is obviously a high-quality player but that is up to them.”

Lehmann can’t wait for the series to start and was diplomatic when asked about England’s squad, saying: “That’s a good mix, we think we’ve got a good mix. I’m just looking forward to the cricket starting. “There’s obviously a lot of media hype as there is with the Ashes. But a packed house at the Gabba, we’re all excited for it and I’m sure everyone is excited about it. Both sides will be going at it quite hard, I’d think.”