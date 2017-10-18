Ashes 2017 fixtures, results and tour schedule

Steve Smith and Joe Root will lead their sides into the 70th Ashes series this winter - Getty Images

A tour Down Under is one of the toughest tests of any English cricketer. While the days of 10,000-mile journeys by ship are long gone, the three-month trip will be tough on the body and mind as England's 16-man squad adapt to conditions and look to cling onto the Ashes.

The tour comprises five Test matches, including the first day-night Ashes Test, five one-day internationals and several tour matches.

Here are the dates for your diary:

Ashes 2017-18 tour schedule (all times GMT)

Nov 4-5

v Western Australia XI, Perth (Waca)

Nov 8-11

v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide (d/n)

Nov 15-18

v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville

Nov 23-27

1st Test, Brisbane (12am)

Dec 2-6

2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n, 4am)

Dec 9-10

v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18

3rd Test, Perth (02:30am)

Dec 26-30

4th Test, Melbourne (Dec 25, 11.30pm)

Jan 4-8

5th Test, Sydney (Jan 3, 11.30pm)

Jan 11

v Cricket Australia XI, Sydney

Jan 14

1st ODI, Melbourne (3.20am)

Jan 19

2nd ODI, Brisbane (4.20am)

Jan 21

3rd ODI, Sydney (3.20am)

Jan 26

4th ODI, Adelaide (3.50am)

Jan 28

5th ODI, Perth (6.20am)