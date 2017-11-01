David Unsworth leaves four key players at home for Lyon as he looks to impress in second audition for Everton job

David Unsworth’s second audition for the Everton manager’s job on a permanent basis will be done without four key first-team players, including Wayne Rooney, who have been left at home for the must-win Europa League match with Lyon on Thursday.

The Independent revealed last week that former Everton defender had the backing of the players to take the job until the end of the season ahead of talks with chairman Bill Kenwright but the performance in the 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Sunday has discouraged the board on his suitability somewhat.

Since then, the interest in Sean Dyche has intensified, with Sam Allardyce also admitting he would “consider” the job if it was offered to him, and Unsworth admitted that there had not been any further discussions regarding his future.

“Nothing more has been said,” he insisted during his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game in Lyon. “Hopefully we’ll sit down after Sunday, we all want the best for Everton.

“We just carry on, day by day, game by game. I’m not put off by anything about this job. This is a fabulous job for any manager. It’s an amazing job.”

Unsworth will have Thursday’s Europa League game and Sunday’s Bonfire Night game with Watford to press home his candidacy with a decision likely to be taken during the international break.

