Everton fan who tried to hit Lyon player while holding son blames players and club

The man seen holding a child while trying to hit a Lyon player during Everton’s 2-1 Europa League defeat this week has said that he is “ashamed” of his actions, but blamed the Premier League club for not taking the right security measures to prevent him from reaching the pitch.

The football fan has been banned from Goodison Park for life by Everton after television cameras captured him running towards the players as a clash between the two teams threatened to spill into the stands – all the while holding his three-year-old son.

The man, who does not want to be named, hit Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes on the face, which led to an angry reaction from the Frenchman’s teammates. He retreated backwards after lashing out at Lopes, but continued to shout aggressively towards the Lyon players as they clashed with the Everton team.

Merseysde Police are investigating the matter and confirmed that they spoke to a 30-year-old man from Knowsley, having voluntarily attended a police station to answer questions over affray and assault, before being released pending further inquiries.

READ MORE: Man United set for double LaLiga swoop

READ MORE: Ancelotti tipped for Chelsea return

READ MORE: How Lewis can win F1 title in Texas

Everton and Lyon fans brawl while a fan tries to hit a player while holding his son (BT Sport) More