Gegard Mousasi begins magic carpet ride with Bellator after rejecting UFC

Gegard Mousasi had no qualms about leaving the UFC for rival fight league Bellator. Refreshed, rejuvenated, a new challenge. And Bellator CEO Scott Coker had no hesitation signing the accomplished fighter whose resume stretches long and loud in the MMA firmament. As far as a victory, for example, over heavyweight favourite Mark Hunt.

This weekend, adept, precise fighter Mousasi makes his Bellator bow at the Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, in Connecticut, against tough Russian Alexander Schlemenko. At the UFC for five years, there were some great match-ups, and memorable scalps, but the four-time world champion with various organisations across middleweight and light heavyweight seemed to be on a treadmill to Groundhog Day, at times a peripheral figure. And it wore on him. In the 'shouty' current climate of the UFC - (see C McGregor, R Rousey, M Bisping et al) - Mousasi was on a hiding to nowt. And it showed. Having known Gegard for almost ten years, name-calling really isn’t his style. And no wonder, given what he has been through in life. A tale of family flight from Iran, the country of his birth, persecution, re-gathering as a family and culture and a new start in Holland, in an alien land, against the odds. The wider picture was always that he had had bigger battles to fight.

For Gegard, now 32, the middleweight queue in the UFC was simply heading South. "I've seen it with top fighters. They get better treatment because they're more western. I'm western. I live in Holland. I don't want to put race into the situation, but I think it makes a big difference in terms of who they push and don't push,” he explained to Telegraph Sport.

"The problem is (in the UFC), it's different treatment of fighters. On the one hand you are told you need to fight this guy to get that guy, and on the other hand you have Michael Bisping who is asking for Dan Henderson and gets it and then he asks for GSP and he gets it. I don't know what the situation was. I felt like I did enough to get my shot.”

So, enough was enough for the Armenian fighting magician who moves like a man on a flying carpet when he transitions from pinpoint striking and footwork with so few flaws, to the rolling ground game combining wrestling and jiu jitsu as if he were born to it. There were favoritism issues, he felt, and lack of bringing him through. “You had Robert Whittaker who starts going up above me and getting the interim title. Don't get me wrong. I have to say congratulations to him. I like the guy. He showed he is championship material. But like I said, it's about getting opportunities. Yoel Romero fought eight fights before he got an interim title shot. Let's say he would have got his title shot right after six fights. Maybe he would have won. But he had to put everything on the line again. He had to take another chance of proving himself over and over and over. Everyone can lose."

In the complex snakes and ladders for the top of the tree, Mousasi had just had enough. "I know that eventually your time will come. I feel like I was very close. After Yoel Romero it was probably me. Luke Rockhold hadn't fought for a year. He lost his last fight. I felt like if Yoel Romero fought, I would have been next. But it didn't play out like that.” The belt, he feels, matters not at his stage in a fighting career that reads like a Who’s Who of modern days greats in the newest, fastest-growing sport on earth. "Winning belts is great and a big accomplishment, but you can be a great fighter and not have the belt. The belt means nothing. At the end of the day if I have a big bank account and can provide for my family and give my kids the best education and medical care in life, that belt is going to do nothing for my family.” "It's crazy to say once you become champion you'll make a lot of money. No. Why? I've already proven I'm one of the best. Why should I gamble with my career? I think I've earned what I deserve."

But Mousasi is not bitter in any way about Bisping getting a title defence against GSP, next month, the Canadian re-joining the fold after four years of self-imposed exile. In fact, he’s rather looking forward to seeing it. "Who doesn't want to see GSP vs Bisping? I think it's a great fight. But as a fighter it doesn't make any sense. I felt like I should have at least fought for the interim belt."

"You have to have structure. I know people want to have a great fight, these super fights and whatever, but they could have done Bisping vs Anderson and still people would have loved it. "But it doesn't have to be for the belt. At the end of the day you still have to have structure. You will end up with a load of interim champions. I don't understand that."

That's all water under the bridge, though, now... as ambition burns to become two weight world within Bellator, a growing force having been bought out by the Viacom group. "All I'm focused on is making my debut. I've been brought here at Bellator to deliver and finish guys and win the belt. That's what I bring to Bellator. That is my goal, but first things first I want to win the middleweight belt. That will then create opportunities to go to light-heavyweight. That's my goal and the dream.

"For Bellator, it's not in my contract. I don't know who I will fight or when. I believe I am the best middleweight, so I don't mind fighting a fight before I fight for the belt."

Mousasi will have his hands full with former Bellator champion Schlemenko. If not a baptism of fire, then certainly straight into the cauldron, against the Russian whose mantra is to always go out on his shield, win or lose.

"He's tough as nails,” concedes Mousasi, knowing this is no gimmee gimmick on debut. "They don't come tougher than him. I've seen him rather get choked out than tap. He fights until the end. He tries to come to win. He's tough, he's experienced. That's a guy I can't underestimate. That being said, I feel I'm the better fighter. It's as simple as that. But I do respect the guy a lot, as I respect all opponents. I know he's going to come to fight and it's going to be a great fight for the fans.”

Shlemenko ought to be the perfect foil for an entertaining contest for magician to show us his wares. And advance on the title currently held by Rafael Carvalho, who defends against Alessio Sakara in Italy next month. A title shot, according to Mousasi, is "definitely going to happen after I beat Shlemenko".

"I don't mind proving myself. Shlemenko is a former champ. If I want to prove I'm the champ, I have to be able to beat the champ. After this it's 100% the title shot."

Pressure, though, coming in as a big-name signing ? "I put pressure on myself. I don't feel pressure. I think I am getting paid very well. I have to deliver. I have to win the fights and finish them. Winning isn't enough. I feel obligated to perform. I feel like I want to grow with Bellator. I will do my job, have great fights, and beat my opponents decisively. I have pressure but nothing I've not felt before."

Mousasi completed a round of media obligations with MMA shows and CBS in New York on Monday, and will hit the screens at ESPN, based just up the road from here in Uncasville. "I'm really in phenomenal shape. I'm not just saying that. I'm very confident that I'm going to beat him and beat him easily. Well, not easily, it's never easy, but I'll be dominant."

If so, Mousasi might then be looking at a big entrance. On a flying carpet, I venture to ask. "Bellator are trying to come Holland and we'll have a big entrance if they come to Holland. I will make sure it's a big entrance. I don't have that in the US. I already have some ideas. Prince Naseem Hamed once came into a fight on a flying carpet...who knows." Mousasi laughs long and loud. This is certainly a happy fighter. But he'll be even happier if his hand is raised on Friday night at the casino theater.