How Isco slipped from Tottenham's grasp and made himself Real Madrid's most important player

Mauricio Pochettino does not like to talk about other team’s players, especially those he has tried to sign in the past. But he did nothing at his press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday night to hide his admiration for Isco, Real Madrid’s brilliant midfielder, who has asserted himself over the last year as one of the worst best in his position, and as the man who knits this Real team together.

Isco has enjoyed a brilliant last year or so for Real Madrid but it was not always like that and back in the summer of 2016, when Isco was looking slightly overwhelmed at the Bernabeu, Pochettino enquired about the possibility of taking him to White Hart Lane on loan for a season.

He wanted some extra incision in the final third but Isco would prove to be out of his grasp. Since then he has got better and better.

“Every coach wants to sign the best players,” Pochettino said last night when asked about his Isco bid. “And Isco is proving he is one of the best players in the world. We have known about him for a while, I have seen him in different clubs in his career, and he has always been a player with great creativity, great capability, beyond the average.”

Isco was certainly a sensation at Malaga before he turned 21 but it has only been since the start of last season, that is since Pochettino tried to sign him, that he has fulfilled his potential at Real. There is little chance of him showing up at Tottenham any time soon, it must be said.

“He is a player who has reached his maturity at this great club,” Pochettino said, “and obviously he is a player we must take into account when we play against him. His magic and quality are absolutely obvious.”

And yet Isco’s magic and quality were not absolutely obvious during his first few years at Real Madrid. He was unlucky enough to join in 2013, the same summer as Gareth Bale, and the formation of the ‘BBC’ meant the team did not need a number 10. That meant his opportunities were limited and the arrival of Toni Kroos the following summer only made things worse.