Kevin De Bruyne in no rush to sign new Manchester City deal as agent hints he should be paid the same as Neymar

Kevin De Bruyne is very happy at Manchester City and is in no rush to sign an improved contract.

The Belgian has been in sparkling form over the first two months of the season and delivered another masterful performance as City beat Napoli 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday. De Bruyne's agent Patrick De Koster has said he intends to begin discussions with City over improved terms in the coming months.

The outcome for De Bruyne, who is currently understood to be paid £115,000 per week on a contract that runs until 2021, could be a huge increase in wages. De Koster referenced PSG's latest big-money signings when he discussed the potential deal that he could seek.

"His salary? I cannot say. But if you think what Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are being paid, you can picture," he told Italian radio.

Neymar, signed for £200.6million from Barcelona in the summer, earns £500,000 per week in the French capital, while Mbappe is on £300,000. None of this, however, is of any immediate concern to De Bruyne.

"My agent went already one time to Txiki (Begiristain, director of football)," he said. "Talks are coming. I'm patient anyway, I don't stress. I think I read something in the press but I have time."

De Bruyne, who played a lead role in Saturday's 7-2 thrashing of Stoke, was again heavily influential as City claimed a hard-fought win over the Serie A leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory, City's third in Group F, was set up in a dazzling opening half-hour. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the season after nine minutes and De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus for the second soon after.