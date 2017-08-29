Manchester City want Alexis Sanchez in cash-only deal and won't let Sergio Aguero or Raheem Sterling go

Manchester City want Alexis Sanchez in cash-only deal and won't let either Sergio Aguero or Raheem Sterling go

Manchester City remain hopeful they will complete a cash-only deal with Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez before Thursday, and are not interested in a part-exchange involving either Raheem Sterling or Sergio Aguero.

Tuesday morning saw direct contact between the clubs regarding the Chilean after weeks of back-channel activity, although Arsenal’s stance remains that they will not sell - at least not unless a player comes the other way.

City however are not interested in that and have already said “no” to the idea of letting Sterling or Aguero leave, and believe they can put together the kind of cash offer that will ultimately persuade Arsenal to sell.

The situation also remains skewed by the fact Sanchez is now said by sources close to him to be “desperate” to leave the Emirates in this window, marking a conspicuous shift from a recent acceptance that he might have to see out the last year of his contract there.

That urge to leave saw intermediaries get in contact with Manchester United to see if they were interested, and while Jose Mourinho would want the player, the 28-year-old’s first choice remains City due to his previous working relationship with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

Arsenal still don’t want to sell Sanchez, but might be more open if a player comes the other way.

The City hierarchy do not want to lose a club icon like Aguero, though, while Sterling is seen as an asset for the future.