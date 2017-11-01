The one thing holding Chelsea back is the one thing that made them great and Antonio Conte is only making it worse

As much as Antonio Conte attempted to explain - and excoriate - Chelsea’s performance in the Stadio Olimpico, it was just one of those nights when none of the words could match the impression made by the images. Among them were the manager’s demeanour as Roma continued to rain in shots on his team, Gary Cahill’s facial expression as he was hauled off after 55 minutes but perhaps the worst came 13 minutes after that.

That was when three Chelsea players chased Edin Dzeko in such panicked desperation, only to leave Diego Perotti completely free to the left. Even then, Dzeko still turned all three of them to set him up.

It was genuinely like something of a silent movie, except it was all too real, all too present, and spoke to something deeper about this defeat. It reflected and revealed the dysfunction that has gradually gripped this team. It was also the type of thing that was unimaginable from September last season, and the contrast from that term is so pronounced.

Chelsea have gone from the side whose supreme success was based on how seamlessly and fluidly they fitted together to one where there is an issue in almost every area, where nothing quite connects as it did.

The fact that Alvaro Morata just isn’t Diego Costa has been much discussed and has disturbed their forward movement. Behind him and Eden Hazard, the absence of N’Golo Kante will have an obvious effect but it is a worry that Conte doesn’t seem to have found a balance without him. Tiemoue Bakayoko has really only played well beside his French compatriot, and Cesc Fabregas already looks to be struggling with the weight of minutes he’s played.

“The injuries did not come at a good time,” Thibaut Courtois said after the game. “N’Golo was important for us and brings a lot of balance into the team but you cannot push him if he does not feel ready. Danny Drinkwater was out a long time as well, so Cesc and Baka played a lot of games and that impacts on their legs and it’s harder for them to keep up the pressure, especially against the three midfielders like [Tuesday against Roma].”