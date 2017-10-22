Peter Schmeichel accuses Jurgen Klopp of throwing Dejan Lovren under a bus

Jurgen Klopp 'killed' Dejan Lovren by substituting him in the first half of Liverpool 4-1 defeat against Tottenham, according to former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Lovren was at fault for Tottenham's first two goals, trying to play offside in the build-up to Harry Kane's opener and getting caught under a long ball as Son fired Spurs into a 2-0 lead.

Klopp hooked the Romanian on the half-hour mark, replacing him with summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

READ MORE: Tottenham v Liverpool - How the match unfolded

READ MORE: Kane double increases pressure on Klopp as Tottenham cruise

READ MORE: Tottenham set Premier League attendance record

Working as a television pundit, Schmeichel said: "It's very important to underline that he never said anything to him and he's killed that player.

"And in fact it hasn't helped, they are still defending like it's their first time ever....

Lovren was caught out twice in Liverpool's loss at SpursCredit: AFP More