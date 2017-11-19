Philippe Coutinho told to leave Liverpool for PSG by Brazil teammate Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil defender Thiago Silva wants his club to sign Philippe Coutinho “at the end of the season or even before,” and admits he regularly keeps in touch with his fellow countryman.

Despite being contracted to Liverpool until 2022, Coutinho’s future at Anfield remains the subject of much speculation.

Liverpool notably rejected three offers from Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalans expected to pick up their pursuit of the Brazilian next year, and now it seems PSG are the latest club to register their interest.

According to Telefoot, Silva has urged Coutinho to quit Liverpool for the Ligue 1 giants.

"I talk a lot with Coutinho. I hope that at the end of the season or even before, it could be a nice surprise for us," he is quoted as saying.

"I hope he will think well and that next year he will work with us.

"As with Neymar, I give him a lot of advice. But I think the most important thing for him is to make the best decision."

Despite PSG’s interest it’s believed Coutinho still favours a move to Barcelona.