Police likely to make Ben Stokes assault incident decision this week

Avon and Somerset Police are expected to decide this week whether Ben Stokes will be charged for the incident outside a Bristol nightclub in late September, but no other England cricketer.

Stokes was seriously missed for the first time when England suffered the embarrassment of being baulked by two young Australian batsmen in their final practice game before the Ashes series opens in Brisbane on Thursday. Without his bowling and fielding, England were unable to force victory in the game against the Cricket Australia XI they had dominated for the first three days.

Jason Sangha, 18, became the youngest batsman to score a first-class century against England apart from the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who did so in the Old Trafford Test of 1990, aged 17. Sangha had played only one first-class game previously, while 22 year-old Matt Short also scored his maiden century, sharing a stand of 263 with Sangha, to draw the game.

