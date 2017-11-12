Rugby League World Cup 2017: England into quarter-finals with 36-3 defeat of France to set-up Papua New Guinea clash

England are through to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals and will face Papua New Guinea after defeating France 36-6 in Perth.

At a warm Perth Rectangular Stadium England followed up its 19-point win over Lebanon last weekend in Sydney with a convincing seven-try performance against the French.

The victory means they finish second in Group A, behind Australia, and meet the Kumuls in Melbourne on 19 November.

It was an explosive start for England with Gareth Widdop, in the unusual position of fullback, crossing after just two minutes. Kevin Brown found Luke Gale and the half-back’s cut-out pass released Widdop, who dummied and glided over easily.

England were almost in again only three minutes later, but referee Phil Bentham got in the way of Gale after French full-back Mark Kheirallah spilled Brown’s bomb. However, from the next set Stefan Ratchford dived over in the corner to make it 12-0.

Prop James Graham scored England's third try (NRLPhotos) More