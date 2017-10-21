Saracens maintain record unbeaten streak but injury-ravaged Ospreys push reigning champions all the way

That Saracens stretched their unbeaten European run to 20 matches was no surprise, yet no one expected an injury-ravaged Ospreys to push them so close in a 70-point thriller at Allianz Park on Saturday night.

It may be the nightmare slot of the weekend, but after last week’s victory for Exeter Chiefs set the bar at a high level, this encounter smashed through it with nine tries – five for Saracens and four for Ospreys – and a scoreline then sent the match right to the wire.

Saracens’ backs did the damage, with Chris Wyles, Liam Williams and the impressive replacement Nick Tompkins adding to a penalty try and Schalk Brits score, while the Welsh side replied with two tries from Dan Evans, one from Owen Watkins and a double-bonus-point-securing score on debut from Sam Cross.

The Ospreys were already without man of the moment Rhys Webb, whose ill-fated international career has been the talk of the week since the Welsh Rugby Union announced a change in the Senior Player Selection Policy, when the two sides were announced on Friday. Yet matters were made significantly worse for the visitors before kick-off as they lost not one but two international back-rows in Dan Lydiate and Justin Tipuric to back injuries, the first suffered on the morning of the game and the latter in the warm-up.

It meant a professional debut for Rio Olympics silver medallist Sam Cross on the openside with Bath loanee Guy Mercer at six, while prop Gareth Thomas was drafted onto the bench to cover the back-row. Hardly the ideal preparation for any team when visiting the reigning European champions, but by the way the Ospreys started the encounter you wouldn’t have known they were depleted at all.

