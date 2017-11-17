Tommy Fleetwood fights back with a 65 to close the gap on Justin Rose

If the DP World Tour Championship was stopped at this halfway point, Tommy Fleetwood would beat Justin Rose to the money list title by €15,276 (£13,620); a figure so meagre in big-time golf it does not even amount to peanuts for these two Englishmen. Tight does not begin to describe it.

Fleetwood came into this concluding event vowing to make it as “boring as possible” and, unwittingly, he had seemed to have done exactly that with an opening 73 which afforded his fellow Englishman a free path to the upper reaches of the leaderboard here at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Yet, with a courageous 65, Fleetwood made up so much ground on Rose – at the same time as setting up what could be one of the most exciting weekends in the history of the European Tour’s Order of Merit.

Fleetwood was seven shots behind after the first day. Now the gap is only two and suddenly the Merseysider appears to possess the momentum again. “Yeah, I did want it to be dull, but I suppose this makes it good television,” he said with a wink.

The 26-year-old has the guts to go with the talent. On Thursday, he went directly from the scorer’s hut to the practice green and, under the gaze of putting coach, Phil Kenyon, set about fixing the flaws. Then, an evening spent with his fiancée, Clare, and their two-month-old son, Frankie, freed up his mind.

“There’s no chance of thinking about anything other than him when I’m with them,” Fleetwood said. “So, that really helped. I didn’t sit in bed with my head screwed trying to work out all the numbers.”

Tommy Fleetwood worked with his putting coach following his first round and made a marked improvement on the greens