Tommy Fleetwood fights back with a 65 to close the gap on Justin Rose
If the DP World Tour Championship was stopped at this halfway point, Tommy Fleetwood would beat Justin Rose to the money list title by €15,276 (£13,620); a figure so meagre in big-time golf it does not even amount to peanuts for these two Englishmen. Tight does not begin to describe it.
Fleetwood came into this concluding event vowing to make it as “boring as possible” and, unwittingly, he had seemed to have done exactly that with an opening 73 which afforded his fellow Englishman a free path to the upper reaches of the leaderboard here at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Yet, with a courageous 65, Fleetwood made up so much ground on Rose – at the same time as setting up what could be one of the most exciting weekends in the history of the European Tour’s Order of Merit.
Fleetwood was seven shots behind after the first day. Now the gap is only two and suddenly the Merseysider appears to possess the momentum again. “Yeah, I did want it to be dull, but I suppose this makes it good television,” he said with a wink.
The 26-year-old has the guts to go with the talent. On Thursday, he went directly from the scorer’s hut to the practice green and, under the gaze of putting coach, Phil Kenyon, set about fixing the flaws. Then, an evening spent with his fiancée, Clare, and their two-month-old son, Frankie, freed up his mind.
“There’s no chance of thinking about anything other than him when I’m with them,” Fleetwood said. “So, that really helped. I didn’t sit in bed with my head screwed trying to work out all the numbers.”
An early-morning session on the range with coach Alan Thompson sharpened the focus and, at 8.40am, Fleetwood teed off.
Four-under after six, he bogeyed the par-five seventh with what he called “my one bad shot of the day”, but then got straight back on the birdie run. He was in his element on the inward half, picking up four more birdies.
“I could have birdied them all on the back nine, with the exception of the 16th,” Fleetwood said. “You know, I was nervous in the first round, but then I would have defied anyone in my position not to have been – it was the first time I’d been in that situation, holding a lead [of 256,000 points] going out in the last event of the Race To Dubai. But today was pressure of a different kind. If I’d shot level par, everything would be completely out of my hands.
“I’ve kept myself in with a chance of the tournament but I don’t know whether Justin will be bothered or not. He is so strong mentally. But I’m glad I’ve put my name up there rather than the wrong end of the leaderboard.”
When Fleetwood tapped in for his birdie on the 18th, Rose was on the first tee, waiting to tee off. “Yeah, I knew what Tommy had shot and from his point of view it’s a great bounce-back,” Rose said after a 70 which was marred by a three-putt bogey on the last. “But it didn’t really make much difference to me in my mindset. Might make a difference on Sunday because there are a ton of permutations.”
Indeed, there are. Consider this. If Fleetwood remained in a four-way tie for 11th, but Rose managed to finish in a two-way tie for third, instead of the three-way tie for third he currently occupies, then he would he be champion by a little more than €17,000 (£15,165). A calculator might be as useful as a sand-wedge here in last two rounds.
Rose being Rose, he will simply be concentrating on winning his third title in succession and removing all doubt. However, his route may be blocked by two young men who could well have their own English duel.
Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick beat Tyrell Hatton by a shot at this tournament and, remarkably, the pair are in the two top spots again, with Fitzpatrick on 10-under, after a second successive 67, and Hatton on nine-under.
The sense of deja vu was undeniable for Hatton. He came to the last hole, a birdieable par five, 12 months ago and bogeyed, and this time he did the same. A four would have given him a course-record 61. “I’m happy, but, honestly, that 18th hates me,” Hatton said.